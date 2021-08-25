BFT Financial Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,306 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PMO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,944. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

