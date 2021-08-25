BFT Financial Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 47,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

