BFT Financial Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 2,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

