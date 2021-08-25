BFT Financial Group LLC Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 5.3% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 19,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,108. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30.

