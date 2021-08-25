BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. 174,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,740. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.