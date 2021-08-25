BFT Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 321,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $159.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.