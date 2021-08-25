BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 1.1% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 1.10% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of FDRR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.