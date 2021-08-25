BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,927 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. 1,520,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.