BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 8,963 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 13,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,919. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48.

