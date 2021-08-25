BFT Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

