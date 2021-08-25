BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 3,163 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,699,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,057,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,166,000.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

