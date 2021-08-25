Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski Sells 7,500 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lee Kalowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00.

BCYC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 36,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,272. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

