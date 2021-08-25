Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.02

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.02 and last traded at C$16.02, with a volume of 3820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.87.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.32.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.