Binance USD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.54 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.11 billion and $6.54 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,111,758,929 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.