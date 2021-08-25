Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roeland Nusse Sells 4,000 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TECH traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.24. The stock had a trading volume of 761,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,411. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $117,083,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

