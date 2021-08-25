Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $540.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 16,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 213,959 shares.The stock last traded at $492.74 and had previously closed at $492.49.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.64.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $24,558,593. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $117,083,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.03.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

