Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $342.75. 784,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,822. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

