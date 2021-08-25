BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.13. 16,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 278,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $758.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.