Bismuth Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,060,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,947,096 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.