bitCNY Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.21 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.