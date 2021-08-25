Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $204.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.