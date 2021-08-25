Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0797

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $504.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

