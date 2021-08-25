Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $643.15 or 0.01322130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.11 billion and approximately $2.99 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,644.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.00335630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00161039 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,827,319 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.