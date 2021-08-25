Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits One Day Volume of $1,404.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00332336 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00140706 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00172105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

