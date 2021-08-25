Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00322985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00142889 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00184962 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.