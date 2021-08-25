Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $165.29 or 0.00336889 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $352.84 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,064.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.35 or 0.01325515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00160326 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,824,733 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

