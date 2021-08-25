BitCore (BTX) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $428,787.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,915.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.95 or 0.06617378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.38 or 0.01321418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00364296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00130578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00635879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00336487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00331248 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

