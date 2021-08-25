BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.76 or 0.00784193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00101568 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Coin Trading

