BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,508.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $11,508.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.91 or 0.00638623 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 319,414,268 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

