BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner Sells 36,132 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BJ traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.66. 1,003,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,617. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

