Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to announce sales of $89.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $318.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $407.52 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

