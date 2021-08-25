BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CII. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 42,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

