BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,007 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

BDJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 211,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,945. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

