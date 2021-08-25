Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 51.6% Higher This Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $1.56 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

