Blockstack (STX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00144588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00783632 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.