Blockzero Labs (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $391,651.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $391,651.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

