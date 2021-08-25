Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

