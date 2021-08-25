Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,637. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $805.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

