Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

