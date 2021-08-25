Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 204,010 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $399,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

