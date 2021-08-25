BMO Capital Markets Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.
URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
