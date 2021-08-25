BMO Capital Markets Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $37.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

