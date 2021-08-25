BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ZWU traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.04. 343,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,821. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.47 and a twelve month high of C$13.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.96.

