BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

TSE:ZRE traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,416. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$18.72 and a 1-year high of C$27.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.44.

