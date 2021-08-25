BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of ZPW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.14. 3,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.67. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.66 and a 52-week high of C$16.20.

