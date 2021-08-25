BOLT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $303,138.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $303,138.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.