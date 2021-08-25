BOMB (BOMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $278,071.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 28% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00007389 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $278,071.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,823.67 or 0.99838334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00069579 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,734 coins and its circulating supply is 903,946 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

