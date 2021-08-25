BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $35,943.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00777494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00099507 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

