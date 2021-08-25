boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. The firm designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boohoo, PLT, and Nasty Gal. The company was founded by Mahmud Abdullah Kamani and Carol Mary Kane in 2006 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.