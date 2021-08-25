Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 1.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Booking worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $30.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,263.79. 339,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,189.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

