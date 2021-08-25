BOOM Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $53,310.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,658,311 coins and its circulating supply is 778,627,578 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

